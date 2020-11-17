This week's Mallard Fillmore Nov 17, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Subscribe for 14¢ / day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 0 comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +5 Editorial This week's Mallard Fillmore Updated Nov 14, 2020 +5 Editorial This Week's Mallard Fillmore Updated Nov 7, 2020