FACT CHECK: Biden skirts broken promise on Afghan exit

But those comments may understate the desperation of Americans trapped in Afghanistan. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said Monday that Americans tried to get to the Kabul airport for the final evacuations but couldn’t. No Americans were on the last five jets to leave.

“We maintained the ability to bring them in up until immediately before departure, but we were not able to bring any Americans out,” he said. “That activity ended probably about 12 hours before our exit, although we continue the outreach and would have been prepared to bring them on until the very last minute. But none of them made it to the airport, and were able to be — and were able to be accommodated.”

Biden told ABC News unequivocally on Aug. 19 that the U.S. would not leave any Americans stranded.

“Americans understand we’re going to try and get it done before Aug. 31,” Biden said then. “If we don’t, we’ll determine at the time, who’s left.”

And then? “And if there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.”

The last U.S. planes took off from the airport Monday night, Aug. 30, one minute before midnight in Kabul.