My family and I recently took a much needed, get-out-of-the-house-and-spend-our-stimulus-money-before-we-all-go-crazy trip to Steamboat Springs, Colorado. We enjoyed the warm weather and beautiful outdoors.
We visited many of the sites that nature has created including Fish Creek Falls, the botanic gardens, and the Yampa River. Amazing nature was all around us.
At each location there was something to be seen. At the waterfall, we were there to see the waterfall; at the garden, the many beautiful flowers; and at the river, the scene of the rushing water over the many beautiful rocks.
And yet to my amazement, at every location, my son was able to see beauty that I totally missed. At the gardens multiple times he found hummingbirds. At the falls he saw chipmunks everywhere. And at the river he could find schools of swimming fish.
Yet as he taught me to slow down and look around, I was able to find these extra beauties also. Perhaps one of my favorites was when we watched a nest of osprey birds perched high in their nest with two young babies. And this happened at a garden of flowers, not of birds!
As I reflected upon this experience I was reminded of the need for all of us to slow down in life and see the beauty all around us instead of being so focused on the task in front of us. How sad it is to miss the beautiful things that exist only because we don’t stop to look.
We are all busy people with many tasks in front of us. There are bills to be paid, a house to be cleaned, a budget to be balanced, and perhaps a leaky sink that could use some attention, too. And yet while we focus on these tasks ahead of us, beauty resounds all around us. Beauty that if we don’t stop and notice now will soon be gone.
The young children who often make too much noise or the teenager who never comes out of their room. The house that seems too small or the yard that seems too big. The spouse that seems busy and overwhelmed and the schedule that seems way too chaotic.
Believe it or not, someday this will all go away and the only thing that may be left is a whole lot of empty time. Jobs will end. Children will move. The big yard will be sold, and the good health may be traded for a wheelchair and an aging mind.
Truth is, no matter what stage of the journey we’re on, there’s great things to be discovered all around. But if we are so busy focusing on the tasks in front of us, we miss many opportunities to see the beauty around us.
Noticing the beauty around us is not always easy. Several of them are well hidden. Yet as we slow down and notice today, we can indeed see them.
If couples pay attention, for example, they’ll notice that many daily tasks they’re already doing can also be used as vehicles for connection. Doing the dishes can really be about catching up with each other and giving words of appreciation and support, not just about seeing how much you can fit in the dishwasher.
The basic takes of folding laundry, grocery shopping, and washing the car can serve as similar opportunities for connection. Having dinner together is one of the greatest times to connect.
Some opportunities will be more formal, such as a planned lunch date or trip to the fair. Nonetheless, couples must be sure to keep the true meaning of the occasion as an opportunity for connection and not let the task in front of you, such as finding a good parking spot or getting there on time, disguise the real beauty of your time together.
As with many things in life, it’s not what we do, but how we do it that matters most. When we slow down and notice the beauty around us and don’t just focus on the task in front of us, great things will happen. We will see wonderful things that were there the whole time, we just never noticed.
So pay a little extra attention today and notice the beauty all around you. No matter what stage you’re in, there’s beauty to be seen and enjoyed today well beyond just the task in front of you.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more tips on keepin’ love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson, MS, LIMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.