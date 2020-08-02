KEEPIN’ LOVE ALIVE
Three Small Words
By MARK ANDERSON
Mental health therapist
Three small words lie at the base of your successful couple relationship. So significant that if a man can’t say them, there’s an 81% chance his relationship will fail.
While the ability to say— and mean — these three small words are important for women, too, research suggests they naturally say them more often, and more willingly, than their male counterparts. In therapy, being able to say the three words is the number one skill I work on with men.
When they master it, they are left with a much more stable marriage and a much happier wife. When they fail, the overall negativity in the relationship usually escalates. When they master the skill the relationship friendship also increases, leaving the man happier in his union and overall in life.
Wives of men who say the magic three words also raise conflict in a softer, gentler way. For example, if a man knows and uses the magic three words well, there’s a better chance his wife will say “Honey, you forgot to take the laundry downstairs” instead of “Bob, what the heck is wrong with you? I swear, you never listen to a thing I say. You can’t even remember to do a simple task like take down the laundry. You are useless! Why do I even bother?!”
One problem with men who don’t use these magic three words is they often use negative and destructive words and behaviors instead. For example, let’s say a wife says to her husband “I’d really like to go out to eat tonight.” If he is a wise spouse, he’ll use the magic three words, even if they don’t go out to dinner.
If, however, he isn’t so wise, he’s likely to use words of criticism or defensiveness. He may say, for example, “What is wrong with you? I don’t even know why we have a kitchen as much as you eat out. Which, by the way, isn’t healthy for you, and you really need to start focusing on counting those calories.”
Clearly, by using criticism instead of the magic three words, this husband hurt his relationship more than helped it. Unfortunately, this occurrence is not so rare. In fact, in a study of newlywed couples, 65% of men used words that increased the negativity of the conversation instead of using the magic three words.
Again, I want to emphasize the fact that women, too, need to use the magic three words, but seem to do so more naturally and more often than men. In fact, even in unstable marriages women are often found uttering these important words.
However, men in such unhappy unions are rarely found returning the gesture. Accordingly, men need to pay particular attention to assure they’ve mastered the words. Otherwise, they face an over 80% chance their relationship won’t last.
The good news is that there appears to be a new generation of husbands more able to utter such success predicting words. While the study on newlyweds mentioned above only found 35% of men doing so, this statistic is actually much higher than similar studies of previous generations.
But more importantly than stating a three-worded phrase is perhaps the evolving attitude that goes with it. Men who are able to sincerely say these words to their spouse convey a sense of respect, equality, trust, honor, and companionship towards their partner.
Instead of seeing themselves as the ruler of the house with his wife being the lucky chosen one to cook and clean for him, men with this new-generation attitude treat their partners more as equals and go forward encouraging the active participation and involvement of their wives.
So, men who are anxious to increase their marital satisfaction would be wise to use this success-predicting phrase next time their wife brings up a sticky issue.
Just to help, it might look something like this: Jane notices that Mike is always late for Tuesday night golf, and the other team members are getting upset. She brings up the issue to Mike, encouraging him to be on time. Instead of getting defensive, Mike would be wise to utter the success predicating three small words: “Maybe, you’re right.”
Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couple’s therapy. He’s in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health, and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.