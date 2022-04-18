LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Supporters speak out for Herbster

The timing of allegations against gubernatorial candidate, Charles W. Herbster, of inappropriate behavior toward women is very curious. The Charles W. Herbster we know has always gone out of his way to support and promote women. It is unbelievable that this man would inappropriately touch any woman, at any time, particularly in a crowded public setting. We stand by and support Charles W. Herbster.

Voters are very justifiably suspicious of the timing of these allegations just weeks before the Nebraska primary. With such a serious purported offense taking place in 2019, why has it taken nearly three years to make a public accusation? Could it be because the Pillen campaign has fallen desperately behind in the polls? Could it be that the “me too movement“ and “cancel culture” have come to Nebraska?

Nebraskans have witnessed these political tactics used in national politics and we are weary of dirty politics. They unsuccessfully tried to stop the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. They unsuccessfully tried to cancel President Donald Trump. They unsuccessfully tried to ruin Clarence Thomas in his nomination to the Supreme Court. And now, they are trying to cancel a good man running for Governor of Nebraska, Charles W. Herbster. We shouldn’t allow this character assassination to be successful in Nebraska.

We ask Nebraskans to continue to support Charles W. Herbster to be Nebraska’s next governor.

Mary Jane Truemper, president Omaha Liberty Ladies; Betty Palmer, Springview, Keya Paha County GOP chair; Kolene Woodward, Scotts Bluff County GOP chair; Cathy J. Erdman, Bayard, former president of the Legislative League; Christine M. Vail, Keith County GOP chair; Katie Nolles, Spencer, Educator, Former Nebraska FFA State Vice President, Former National Hereford Queen, and current president of Nebraska Herford Women; Trudy Nolles, Bassett, , rancher, educator, former National Hereford Women board member; Lisa Hoffman, Juniata; Julie Craig, Hastings; Connie Consbruck, Hastings; Ann Halloran, Hastings; William A. Freely, Aurora, Hamilton County GOP vice chair, and District 33 NEGOP Committeeman; Mike Nolles – Bassett, rancher, Rock County GOP chair; Hal Daub, Former Mayor of Omaha and Former U.S. Congressman; Dewey Lienemann, Blue Hill, retired educator; Todd Hoffman, Juniata; Ken Craig, Hastings; Larry Consbruck, Hastings; Michael Zlab, Thayer County GOP chair; State Senator Tom Brewer, Gordon; State Senator Steve Halloran, Hastings; and State Senator Steve Erdman, Bayard.