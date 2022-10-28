102822-ssh-opn-letters

Aquatics center would boost youth sports tourism

As a Gering citizen, I am unable to “Vote Yes” for the proposed aquatics center in Scottsbluff. However, every county citizen should encourage their friends and family in Scottsbluff to “Vote Yes.” Every county resident pays a substantial amount of sales tax in Scottsbluff. A new aquatics center will serve everyone.

In the spring of 1993, my father interviewed to become the next business administrator at Scottsbluff Public Schools. We spent time touring the town. We stopped at the YMCA and learned there was not a YMCA sponsored swim team. Bill declared, “We will not move here if there is not a swim team.” We later learned USA Swimming had a thriving club team, the Scotts Bluff County Torpedoes held practices at the Splash Arena. In August of 1993, we moved to Scottsbluff.

Due to the timorous future of local aquatics programs, our area has lost several prominent physicians, at least one surgeon, and lifelong residents to other cities and school districts which have made commitments to aquatics. Without a new aquatic center, it is certain our community will be unable to recruit highly desired candidates and families to our community.

Many non-swimmers have joined the Scottsbluff/Gering Seacats as freshman unable to complete their first practice yet compete at the first varsity meet of the year. The program does not cut students who are unable to perform. Many of these freshmen/non-swimmers have ended their senior seasons as letter-winners, team captains, conference champions and state finalists. The confidence this provides otherwise listless youth benefits everyone.

Nationwide, youth sports is the fastest growing segment of the tourism industry. The cities and county have taken steps to capitalize on this trend. An aquatics facility would help cement Scottsbluff/Gering as a regional center for youth sports. Configured correctly, the facility could host swim meets with the potential to draw 300-400 families to stay 2-3 nights. Another likely benefit is the revitalization of the old Albertsons and TLC buildings and the development of the lot east of the Hampton Inn. The additional sales tax generated through these properties would have substantial impacts on the City of Scottsbluff’s budget and the property tax base.

Please vote yes.

Charlie Knapper, Gering

Scotts Bluff County Commissioner, District 3

Gering resident concerned about candidate stances on education funding

As a retired educator, I was concerned last year when Sen. Linehan proposed a bill for tax-credit funded scholarships.

Donors would get a dollar credit on their state income tax for every dollar donated up to half their income. For example, someone who owed $10,000 to the state could instead pay $5,000 to the state and $5,000 to a scholarship at a private or parochial school.

The proposal did not have enough support to move forward. Don Lease said that he would not vote for this bill. Brian Hardin said public schools need competition. Carol Blood does not support giving state funds to private and parochial schools for scholarships. When I saw Jim Pillen at the Legacy of the Plains, he would not tell me if he would support it or not. On his website, he states, “I support options for parents and making sure our students have a pathway to a great job in Nebraska’s workforce upon graduation.”

Listen to Jim Pillen’s TV ad about education and choice, then decide how you want to vote. Why am I concerned? See what a similar bill has done to public education funding in Arizona.

Peggy Fegler, Gering

