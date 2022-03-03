‘Agriculture is the backbone’ of state’s economy

Thank you for the article on possible much needed tax reductions for Nebraska.

One thing that seems to be missing in the proposals is the need for cutting property taxes on our agricultural property. The legislature doesn’t seem to realize that farm owners need relief from the oppressive property taxes as much or more than any sector of our economy.

Face the facts, senators … agriculture is the backbone of the Nebraska economy. At this time the agricultural industry is paying far to large a portion of the excessive costs of schools and county government. Yes, we need good schools and yes, we need county government, however it is long past the time to give our agricultural industry much needed tax relief from paying far to great a portion of these costs!

One step in the right direction would be to eliminate all of the many, many, many unnecessary positions at the county and school levels.