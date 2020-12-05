Call to put America before party, before self

To the editor:

Today there are too many Republicans and too many Democrats and not enough Americans. Politicians of both parties think, and vote, what is best for their party, not what is best for the country.

The office of the President of the United States used to be the most prestigious elected office on this planet, but it has become worldwide a laughingstock and cartoon to be disregarded. When they take the oath of office, they swear to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, not just their party’s platform.

When young men and women enlist in the Armed Forces of the United States, they say they are willing to go in harm’s way, if necessary, to defend everyone’s rights., not just a select few who agree with each other.

There was a time in the country when people who had different opinions, it was because they had different ideas, different up-bringing, different goals, different religions, different lives. But these days if people disagree, it is because your opinion does not matter and if you don’t agree with me, you are a flaming idiot whose ideas should be disregarded and dismissed.