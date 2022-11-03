LETER TO THE EDITOR: Senator endorses state school board candidate

Voters now have the opportunity to elect a representative who will stand for the education of children, not the indoctrination of children.

Elizabeth Tegtmeier is a certified teacher, a mother of five children, and an educator who has the ability, the desire and the strength to change the direction of our State Board of Education.

Seldom do we ever get the chance to elect someone to the State Board of Education who can restore academic excellence to our K-12 educational system. Elizabeth Tegtmeier will bring common sense back to our schools! Your vote for Elizabeth Tegtmeier on Nov. 8 is a vote to educate children!

Thank you.

Sen. Steve Erdman, Legislative District 47