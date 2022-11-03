 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

LETER TO THE EDITOR: Senator endorses state school board candidate

  • 0

Voters now have the opportunity to elect a representative who will stand for the education of children, not the indoctrination of children.

Elizabeth Tegtmeier is a certified teacher, a mother of five children, and an educator who has the ability, the desire and the strength to change the direction of our State Board of Education.

Seldom do we ever get the chance to elect someone to the State Board of Education who can restore academic excellence to our K-12 educational system. Elizabeth Tegtmeier will bring common sense back to our schools! Your vote for Elizabeth Tegtmeier on Nov. 8 is a vote to educate children!

Thank you.

Sen. Steve Erdman, Legislative District 47

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News