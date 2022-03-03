LETTER: ‘Safer, better defined’ ways to use funds

“The sky is falling, the sky is falling” is a typical Republican reaction to Governor Pete Ricketts’ recent announcement that “Colorado has 300 water consuming projects to take our South Platte River water. Lincoln and Omaha may face drinking water shortages. (furthermore) TheGerald Gentleman hydroelectric plant (Nebraska’s largest) could run out of cooling water.” And finally, we learn that western Nebraska agriculture could dry up and blow away.

Yes, another example of Ricketts doing what he does best-----rabble rousing, fear mongering, and exaggerating the truth in the same fashion as he did with Nebraska’s landowners last year by saying that President Biden’s 30X30 conservation program is a “land grab”.

Now back to the allegations, shouldn’t informed Nebraskans know better? The drinking water supplies of Nebraska’s two largest cities are minimally influenced by the South Platte in as much as they are situated three hundred miles east of the river itself. The hydroelectric plant has been located adjacent to the CNPPD canal (source, North Platte River and Lake McConaughy) since 1979. The huge majority of farmers in the service area have tapped underground water and center pivot irrigation and have no interest in labor intensive and expensive surface water.

There is also the trust issue. How are we to evaluate the canal proposal without maps, plans, visuals, reservoir locations and acreage,and possible use of imminent domain? Is the preliminary cost of $500 million enough to see the project through to completion or could there be a prohibitive cost overrun?

Safer, better defined, and more equitable uses for our state’s reserves and Covid relief funds are available and should be given priority over a possible “canal to nowhere”. There is also the remote chance that smart lawyers from both Colorado and Nebraska could sit down at the table and litigate a satisfactory agreement? State Senators would be wise to deny Governor Ricketts’ risky and expensive attempt to pump up his political credentials by voting against LB1015, his bill to authorize the canal.