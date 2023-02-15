“God bless America, land that I love – stand beside her, and guide her – through the night with a light from above.”

This verse is from a song about the nation that I love. It is my prayer and hope for our nation. I am a Christian, a veteran. After listening to this stanza, I have tears running down my cheeks, a lump in my throat, and a sadness in my heart.

In reflection, I am moved by the fact that I am not living in the country that I was born into. Many things have changed due to the humanist, existential, darkness of the times. I am concerned that we are moving away from the foundation our nation was set upon.

George Washington in his first inaugural address stated: “…My fervent supplications to that Almighty Being who rules over the universe, who presides in the councils of nations, and whose providential aids can supply every human defect.” He observed, “...We ought to be no less persuaded that the propitious smiles of heaven can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right which heaven itself has ordained and since the preservation of the sacred fire of liberty and the destiny of the republican model of government are justly considered, as deeply, as finally, staked on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people.”

I know the government of this nation was firmly established on Biblical principles and truth. Our history and our constitution reflect this reality. However, revisionists who seem to want a different type of America are maligning the truth declared in history, and the direction our founding fathers wanted this country to be established upon.

Government oppression that can be observed in the world today where people are oppressed by those who want “government” to control, to dictate, to demand obedience to their philosophy is not the country I was born in. America is supposed to be a government “of the people, by the people, for the people;” not a government directed by political philosophies, rhetoric, or a single party demand. I believe our government’s foundation was firmly set upon Biblical principles.

My prayer, my hope for America is that we return to our original moral foundation, “the eternal rules of order.” Abraham Lincoln believed and cautioned; “…Beware, if America crumbles it will crumble from within.”

Ken Trevithick, chaplain

Scottsbluff