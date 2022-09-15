Letter to the Editor: Applying a bible lesson to Trump investigation

Enough investigating, please. It is so sad to read about the ongoing investigations. It has been about five years four our former president. It could go on another five years if some were to reveal their true motives for all of t his.

As I was reading my Bible, the other morning in Matthew 8: 3-7, the Sadducees and Pharisees wanted to test Jesus about a matter they thought deserved death. Jesus told them who ever is without sin can cast the first stone. The Scribes and Pharisees left one by one until Jesus was left standing alone with the women. They thought they should be stoned. Jesus knew our thoughts before we even say anything. He never forgets anything. He told the woman her sins were forgiven, but to go and sin no more.