 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor: Applying a bible lesson to Trump investigation

  • 0

Enough investigating, please. It is so sad to read about the ongoing investigations. It has been about five years four our former president. It could go on another five years if some were to reveal their true motives for all of t his.

As I was reading my Bible, the other morning in Matthew 8: 3-7, the Sadducees and Pharisees wanted to test Jesus about a matter they thought deserved death. Jesus told them who ever is without sin can cast the first stone. The Scribes and Pharisees left one by one until Jesus was left standing alone with the women. They thought they should be stoned. Jesus knew our thoughts before we even say anything. He never forgets anything. He told the woman her sins were forgiven, but to go and sin no more. 

Delores Schledewitz

Mitchell 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News