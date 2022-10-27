Letter to the Editor: Aquatics center would add to recreational offerings

The entire community would benefit from having a yes vote for the aquatics center. Why do we feel this is a true statement? The aquatics center will be so much more than just a pool. It will include features for everyone, including competition, recreation, exercise, training and therapy

• Competition - An eight-lane lap pool which will allow for competitive swimming and diving teams to flourish in the area.

• Recreation - features like a lazy river, waterslide and water play structures will provide family fun on our cold winter days and our hot summer days.

• Exercise – The facilities will have areas for lap swimming, water walking, water aerobics and fitness classes.

• Training- Everything from zero depth entry to deep diving will facilitate swim lessons, lifeguard certification and deep-water training.

• Therapy – All ages and abilities will be able to utilize the facility for therapy, to recover and build strength.

We have lived in Scottsbluff for over 30 years, raising our three children here. Our children were a part of the Torpedoes Swim Team and we have seen first-hand the benefits of a competition pool for both developing our children and their teammates as well as the financial benefits for the community when The Torpedoes hosted swim meets.

This facility will equip the Scottsbluff/Gering High School Swim Team to be competitive. It will also be a location that can host swim meets for not only the high school swim team but also for the Torpedoes Swim Team and Special Olympic athletes.

This is a great area to raise a family. A new aquatics facility will only make it better and more appealing for families and individuals considering a move to the area.

A new aquatics facility demonstrates that we are a community that believes in moving forward. The facility will provide both competitive and recreation venues, enticing people to both live and visit the area. Our area has recently invested in many great facilities that draw visitors to the area and improve the quality of life for residents, such as Oregon Trail Park Stadium (Western Nebraska Pioneers); expansion of Oregon Trail Park’s recreation areas and baseball fields; Monument Valley Pathway; renovated 23 Club baseball facilities; and Lander’s Soccer Complex.

Let’s add a new aquatics center to the list and continue to make our area a better place to live and visit.

Sandy and Loren Gutwein, Scottsbluff