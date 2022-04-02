 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Citizen questions need for aquatic center

Readers are quite interested in opinions from your other readers of the Star-Herald, given the state of current local, national and world situations.

There is a situation that bears having the light shined on the direction that the city and county big spenders are heading … Specifically, it is the idea of building a new swimming pool! What are these people thinking? We already have several excellent indoor and outdoor swimming facilities in operation including the Scottsbluff YMCA indoor lap pool and therapy pool!

If the big spenders are intent on opening another indoor facility it seems logical that a far better use for spending our taxpayer’s money would be to repair the existing facilities at the Scottsbluff High School! It cannot be nearly as expensive as building an entirely new facility from scratch.

John Gable

Scottsbluff

