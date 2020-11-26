LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Clergy needs to not remain silent during pandemic

Dear Editor:

As I watched the online presentation of our health care leaders and providers, as they addressed the Scottsbluff City Council about our COVID-19 crisis and how it affects community life and the provision of health care in the midst of the pandemic, I realized that there is another voice that should be added to the plea to follow the CDC guidelines and exercise concern for our neighbors.

As a retired pastor who chose to remain in the Scottsbluff community, I would call upon the clergy and other church leaders of our area to add their voice to the call for community action. It is time to call upon our congregants to make a faith witness by expressing love and concern for neighbors by wearing a mask in public, washing hands and using hand sanitizer and social distancing. As the saying goes: “It is what you do after you profess belief that validates or invalidates your statement of faith.”

Surely we are all called to care for those around us as an expression of the sincerity of our faith. These are trying times when faith is tested. We are called to be People of Hope but hope needs voice and actions that support it. Let us pray diligently and deeply and act with good conscience to do the right thing by supporting our health care community.

Rev. Lauren D. Ekdahl

Scottsbluff