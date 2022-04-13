LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Commissioners need to take action, reader opines

I was present when the “Tryst Trio” pleaded no contest to the charge against them, which led to a guilty verdict for all three. Assistant AG Prosecutor Warner gave a statement of their actions from the video evidence. The level of sexual depravity appalled and sickened me. One thing if they cavorted in a private residence. Quite another when it happens in the courthouse, the people’s house, especially with video evidence. It’s not rumor, it’s fact.

You, the commissioners, were aware for months previously and did nothing. The verdict was in on April 4. Still you have done or said nothing. One of the three can, and should, be fired. The other two are subject to severe reprimand and demand for resignation by you. They serve in the people’s house and have violated the inferred level of a higher standard of moral conduct and betrayed the public trust. Your refusal to publicly address the issue in any way leads me to think that perhaps you not only condone, but approve the depraved actions that occurred in the people’s house.

This leads me to the conclusion that all of you need to go. Those three for their actions, you three for your inaction. Get out of our house. Let the people who are now acutely aware of their willingness to violate our trust and your willingness to support the violation put others in office who give a damn about what it means to serve the public in a place that flies the flag over the door.

By Deborah Genz

