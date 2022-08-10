Letter to the Editor: Community members showed kindness

To the members of the Scottsbluff community,

We are Mark and Julie Lloyd from Cincinnati, who traveled unexpectedly recently through Scottsbluff when our flight was rerouted from Denver because of weather. We ended up spending the night at the Holiday Inn Express and having a delicious dinner at Olé. We were frustrated and weary travelers and everyone was so kind and helpful.

Long story short, we had to get ourselves to Denver to catch a flight home. With no rental cars, UHauls, or Uber/Lyft to be found, we had to rely on the goodwill of kindhearted humans to help. We called over to Fremont Ford and connected with Heath Briggs, who was our first savior when he said "I think we might need to pick up a part in Denver. Let me check and I'll get back to you."

A few minutes later we heard from the wonderful Becky Mehling, a Scottsbluff lifer and good Samaritan, who offered to take us to Denver and pick up her part in Cheyenne on the way back. Becky was the kindest woman we've ever met. She got us to the airport, where we promptly started crying because of her kindness, and she asked that we call her when we got home.

We felt really stuck. We needed a kind soul to help us and that's what we got with Becky. We know she is a Scottsbluff lifer and has been at Fremont for 33 years. We are so grateful for her and for the kindness of your whole community.

Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts,

Julie and Mark Lloyd, Cincinnati, Ohio