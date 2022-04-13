LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Congressman doesn’t protect Americans with health care votes

Adrian Smith is at it again. Last month he voted against extending health care to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now he voted against capping the cost of insulin for diabetics. In 2019 he voted against protecting Americans with preexisting conditions. Smith has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act numerous times.
He has the best health insurance the taxpayers can provide yet consistently votes against basic, affordable care for others. His actions speak volumes.
Don Kugler
Gering