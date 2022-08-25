LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Congressman shares misinformation, reader says

Dear Editor,

While reading a recent edition of the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, I came across the opinion of Representative Adrian Smith. Mr. Smith again seems to be spewing forth the Republican line on H.R. 5376: “The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.”

While it is a generally accepted axiom that a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the United States has experienced two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, I have yet to find an economist sounding the recession alarm. Why? The US economy added 528,000 new jobs in July 2022. Also, the official designation in the US is determined by eight economists who serve on the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research. They have yet to call the US economy in a recession. Only the Republicans are calling it a recession. And as far as inflation goes, there are a plethora of issues causing inflation. None of which can be blamed solely on either political party.

Republicans “cherry picked” portions of the Joint Committee on Taxation’s report on HR 5376 and the JCT report itself leaves out many of the credits and benefits of HR 5376 available for every household. It seems the JCT report itself is flawed. The Republicans and Mr. Smith relied heavily on the 15% minimum tax on corporations with revenues in excess of $1 billion anticipating that additional tax would be passed on to corporate consumers and shareholders. HR 5376 does nothing to change the current IRS tax tables.

Mr. Smith’s attempt to denigrate HR 5376’s support of the Internal Revenue Service is laughable. Everything he wrote about regarding the IRS was debunked in the Star-Herald’s Aug. 11, 2022, edition in the article titled, “Fact check: GOP skews Dem bill’s impact on IRS.” Maybe Mr. Smith should read the paper before he writes his columns. By the way, wasn’t it Mr. Smith that touted being able to file your 1040 tax returns on a postcard after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was passed? How’d that work out for everyone?

One thing that Mr. Smith is silent on in HR 5376, $4 billion in aid for drought relief to farmers in Arizona, California, Nevada and Colorado. What about Nebraska? Is Mr. Smith fighting to get some of that money for Nebraska farmers and ranchers enduring multiple years of drought? Seems as though he is not.

Ron Studnicka, Sidney