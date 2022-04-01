LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Connect with your library

To the Editor:

The theme for National Library Week (April 3-9), “Connect With Your Library,” promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and classes, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other.

Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library encourages all community members to visit their library in person or online to explore and access services and programs. Our library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources that are available in person or from the comfort of home,

April 5 is National Library Workers Day - take a moment and thank our library workers for the services they provide and remind all who depend on them that our library works, because our workers do!

Join in the celebration of NLW in any of the following ways:

• Visit the library and note the many innovative book displays;

• Send a note of appreciation to library staff;

• Check out the ongoing book sale corner;

• Join in a book club discussion, board game day, LEGO Club, storytime, teen events;

• Follow the library on social media.

Something is always happening at our local library and all the libraries in our area – check out the possibilities!

Harriett Aden

Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library