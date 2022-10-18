Letter to the Editor: Couple support state school board candidate

To the Editor:

For most of our life, we have not been publicly political. It was not until recently that we were made aware what has been happening at the State Board of Education with regards to the updating of the Nebraska health standards that may be taught in our public schools. It was then, that we felt we must act.

As Christian grandparents, we are shocked as is seeing what is proposed as acceptable health standards. We support Elizabeth Tegtmeier for State Board of Education because she shares our values.

Many of us were raised with the saying, "Actions speak louder than words" meaning what a person does carries more weight than any hollow words he or she says.

On Feb 4, 2022, the State Board of Education had a motion proposed that would permanently reject the health standards. The current representative from District 7, Robin Stevens voted no; he did not want to reject all drafts of the health standards.

Now he is traveling throughout our district talking to people and interviewing with newspapers stating, "I will fight tooth and nail that they not be brought forth during my tenure. I do not support the move to create statewide health standards." (Broken Bow Chief, Oct 13, 2022).

Robin Stevens is not telling the truth and will say anything to get re-elected. When it came down to an actual vote Stevens did not "fight tooth and nail." His actions in February speak louder to voters than anything he is now saying.

For honest and moral representation in Nebraska Public Schools, please join with us in voting for Conservative, Elizabeth Tegtmeier – District 7, Nebraska Board of Education, on Nov. 8.

LaWayne and Keeli Klein, Scottsbluff