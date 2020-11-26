LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrats have embarrassed the country for four years

Isn’t it ironic that after four years of the democrats fighting tooth and nail against our President Donald Trump and undermining everything he’s done, a lot of which was good, that now Joe Biden says, “Can’t we all just get along.’

The Democrats have tried and tried everything they could to get the president from day one. Now big man Joe Biden says President Trump is an embarrassment for not conceding the election. How much have the Democrats embarrassed our country after four years of hell against our president for doing the right things?

I hope all of you Democrats are happy now but when your taxes start going up and they will, don’t come crying because you are the ones that put lying Joe Biden in office.

Robert Kepler

Bridgeport