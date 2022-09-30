LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Former senator endorses candidate

Don Lease is my choice for the state legislature. I have had the opportunity to visit with don on several occasions. I have found him to be very knowledgeable about the issues and concerns that we have in our 48th Legislative District as well as the Great State of Nebraska.

The voters in the 48th Legislative District have the opportunity to send a great friend of western Nebraska to the legislature. Don has the experience, wisdom and understanding to do the work that needs to be done.

Don is a Republican, fourth generation rancher and lifelong Nebraskan. He has lived in western Nebraska all of his life. He loves rural Nebraska. This is where he raised his family and it's his love for this area that influences his decision to run for state legislator.

Don has strong conservative values and will be a strong voice for all of western Nebraska. Don has a plan, a roadmap for western Nebraska when he goes to Lincoln to represent the 48th District. He will work to have an open sustainable and transparent government with less duplication of services, economic growth that is sustainable in sectors, and effective and affordable K-12 education. He will work to address the needs of rural Nebraska first responders and law enforcement, and reduce or eliminate unfunded mandates throughout our state government. Don will work to create an equitable balance of property, income and sales tax for education funding and increase mental health access for children and families.

Please join me in voting for Don Lease for the 48th Legislative district. He is an experienced and qualified individual who deserves our support.

John N. Harms, Scottsbluff