LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gering man supports Proposition 1

I do not believe that anyone looks forward to paying taxes, me included. But in a more complete understanding paying taxes is a privilege to live in this community, state and country. We take for granted every day we will have police and fire protection as well as running water, disposal services, electricity, sewer access as well as properly maintained streets and sidewalks. All of these services are provided and maintained thru our taxes.

Our current infrastructure for Gering is aging and desperately needs to be updated. Proposition 1 (LB 357) is a proposal that allows us to do just that. Whether we like it or not, just with our homes, when repairs need to be made, we have to do whatever is necessary to preserve and protect our homes.

Now we are asked to do the same for our city of Gering. Just like our school bonds that were delayed, costs only increase. The same thing happened with the 2016 sales tax issue that failed. The projects that need attention will cost us more. The good news is that the tourism promotion allows anyone who uses services and purchases in Gering will be helping to pay for our infrastructure improvements, not just the residents.

Voting for the sales tax increase through Proposition 1 (LB 357) will actually benefit Gering residents by allowing visitors to our community who eat, sleep, or purchase any thing in Gering to share in the infrastructure upgrades for which they benefit as well.

We all are feeling the effects of rising inflation, gasoline prices and for prices with the future being uncertain with rising costs. It is up to each of us whether we want to pay now to preserve our city’s infrastructure or pay more later for the same upgrades.

I would doubt that most of us will ever notice a 1/2% increase in our sales tax. It is our privilege and responsibility to live in our community and benefit from our city services.

Please vote YES with me for the 1/2% sales and use tax (Proposition 1) on the May 10th ballot. Voting YES now will be a long-term cost savings as well as sharing the cost with all who come to our community.

Vote YES with me on May 10th.

Dr. Daryl D. Wills

Gering