LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gering resident complains about plaza, other issues

Gering resident here. I’ve been one my entire life. I walked to Lincoln along an assigned path, I crossed 10th St as a 12-year-old to get to the junior high. When the civic center was getting built I got in trouble for being in that giant hole.

I don’t care what happens in downtown Gering right now. There are other things more pressing. Why should I give this committee any credence after the debacle that is the downtown plaza? I thought after COVID it would be used as something for Oregon Trail Days … nothing. City officials are not elected to keep up with Scottsbluff. How did we end up with the Pioneers complex? We had to compete with Scottsbluff for a new youth complex and one up them.