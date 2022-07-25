LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gering resident complains about plaza, other issues

Gering resident here. I’ve been one my entire life. I walked to Lincoln along an assigned path, I crossed 10th St as a 12-year-old to get to the junior high. When the civic center was getting built I got in trouble for being in that giant hole.
I don’t care what happens in downtown Gering right now. There are other things more pressing. Why should I give this committee any credence after the debacle that is the downtown plaza? I thought after COVID it would be used as something for Oregon Trail Days … nothing. City officials are not elected to keep up with Scottsbluff. How did we end up with the Pioneers complex? We had to compete with Scottsbluff for a new youth complex and one up them.
Drive around town. I am ashamed to live in Gering. There are homes all year long not adhering to already defined standards. Giant weeds, campers, boats, trailers, abandoned vehicles, dead lawns. Take whatever money you have and hire a code enforcement officer Like Scottsbluff and make sure people want to live here.
Forty years here, you drove me out.
Travis Pauley, Gering