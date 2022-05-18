LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Helping pets locally and abroad

It has been a hard couple of years for all of us.

First, we were blindsided by the COVID Pandemic.

Now, we are confronted with the the war in Ukraine.

As badly as we humans are hurting, we need to realize that we are not the only ones suffering. Along with us, the Earth’s animals have suffered and continue to suffer.

When COVID changed our way of life, animals were affected too. To meet an increase in demand for furry friends, animal breeders flooded the market with a surplus of dogs and cats to serve as companionship, for people working from home and children being taught their school lessons from off their home computers. After the rules governing COVID were relaxed people went back to their offices, kids went back to school and dogs and cats, the pets of convenience, went to the animal shelters.

Now, with a war ravaging the country of Ukraine, a country with a population of 44 million people with millions of animals being abandoned, intentionally and unintentionally, to die of thirst, starvation, bullets and bombs. Because of all these factors being in play, we decided to help the animals in both Ukraine and at our own Panhandle Humane Society.

We would like to thank the nice lady who left the very generous at Midtown Animal Hospital for the animals in Ukraine and PHS. Thank you also to everyone to everyone that has contributed to the success of this operation. We hope more people in our community will be receptive to getting on board with being open to setting up a little plastic dog collection container at their shop or business?

Also, if there is anyone that would like to sew some ties and bandanas for the dogs, you can leave a message at PHS at 308-635-0922 or contact the Spotty N Stripey Facebook.

Thank you.

Glenda Larsen

Gering