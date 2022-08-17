Letter to the Editor: Hopes for a new school year

To the Editor:

As we start a new school year, my hope is that teachers, parents, students and communities work together to make this the best school year possible.

Parents and teachers, you have the privilege of spending your time with our most precious resource, our children. By working together, it will be an exciting and rewarding year.

Students of all ages, as you learn new and exciting things this year, be eager and involved.

Remember the things you learned in kindergarten and at Flowerfield School in fourth grade. This such as raise your hand to speak, saying please and thank you, and answering, Yes, Ma'am or Sir. Also remember to share, smile and be kind to each other.

Students of all ages, you are all bright and capable of being the very best you can be.

Communities, please support our schools, the teachers, parents and students, the future of our country. If you have questions, please take time to reach out to the proper resources to get information.

The best to all for a great year.

Sincerely, Janet Gardner, retired school teacher, Gering