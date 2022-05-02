LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I'm voting for Hernandez

I am voting for Angie Hernandez, Republican candidate for Register of Deeds, Scotts Bluff County.

It is my opinion Angie Hernandez will ensure new leadership in her duties and will work in harmony with all staff at the county, to include county commissioners.

Residents, title companies, lenders, legal entities, real estate agents/brokers will receive fair and impartial treatment ... thus guaranteed service.

The Register of Deeds is responsible for maintaining and securing permanent land records of the county. The Register of Deeds is just one spoke on the wheel, which includes lenders, real estate agents/brokers, title agents, closing agents, county assessor, underwriters, insurance agents, attorneys, and, of course, the seller/buyer.

All these entities must work together to assist sellers/buyers in their transactions. Angie Hernandez understands the paramount role the Register of Deeds is in all of this. She will meet the work days with a smile and a “How can I help you today?”

Did you know elected county officials have autonomy over their own office ... “self-rule”?

This can be a problem for anyone in an elected position. As I see it, local elected officials have an obligation to the citizens of their county, not to their individual egos/power plays.

As a newly elected official, Angie Hernandez will have the benefit of training through the Nebraska Association of County Officials. This professional training focuses on requirements of the Register of Deeds and adherence to state statutes, giving the newly elected official the tools to accomplish the charge of the office.

I have known Angie for 25 plus years. Angie is someone you would employ. She is a self-starter, does not believe in deception, follows through and is of good moral character.

Angie Hernandez and her husband, Rudy “Bubs,” are longtime residents of Gering. Their children Morgan and Esai attended Gering Public Schools. Angie and Rudy are well liked and respected community members.

Please join me and support Angie with your vote. Vote May 10th.

Thank you,

Esther J. Benson, Scottsbluff