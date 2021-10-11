LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'It is time to pay attention'

Citizens of Scottsbluff, it is time to pay attention.
December 2021 will mark the end of my first year back on the Scottsbluff City Council. In that year, I have worked hard for the citizens of Scottsbluff. I have met with many community leaders and activists, including meetings with:
— Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful;
— Empowering Families;
— Sixpence, a program that supports children in need;
— A group that wants to open a children’s museum;
— An unhoused/homeless shelter;
— Splash Aquatics Community Partnership;
— The 911-Advisory board; and
— The Immigrant Legal Center, to learn about whether Scottsbluff can or should become a community that can legally accept refugees.
I share this information not to boast, but to show that these meetings are all in addition to attending regular and special city council meetings. My attendance record is 100%. This is on top of being a full-time nursing instructor, husband, and a father of three young vibrant boys, not to mention my time with non-profit organizations and my church. I am also a proud veteran of the United States Air Force Reserve.
On September 20, 2021, the City Council held the first of two evaluations for our new City Manager. This first evaluation was to assure that the city manager and council were on the same page. The review was typical of a first evaluation until the unexpected turn at the end. I was surprised and troubled to realize in real time that the confidentiality of City personnel discussions had been breached, as I heard a third party relating an inaccurate account of a confidential City personnel matter. This is not consistent with the standards of professionalism and ethics that our citizens should expect.
On November 4, 2020, I was interviewed in the Star-Herald and stated, “I would just like to ask the citizens to hold us accountable….”
That is still my request today: hold our elected officials accountable. One way to do that is to talk to employees that work in the City departments. Our dedicated employees deserve the best working environments possible. Our employees hold high ethical standards and do not take bribes. They enjoy what they do and work hard to make sure the citizens are taken care 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year.
In western Nebraska, it takes everyone to do their part to make a community great.
I am asking the citizens to do their part.
Most Sincerely,