LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'It is time to pay attention'

On September 20, 2021, the City Council held the first of two evaluations for our new City Manager. This first evaluation was to assure that the city manager and council were on the same page. The review was typical of a first evaluation until the unexpected turn at the end. I was surprised and troubled to realize in real time that the confidentiality of City personnel discussions had been breached, as I heard a third party relating an inaccurate account of a confidential City personnel matter. This is not consistent with the standards of professionalism and ethics that our citizens should expect.

On November 4, 2020, I was interviewed in the Star-Herald and stated, “I would just like to ask the citizens to hold us accountable….”

That is still my request today: hold our elected officials accountable. One way to do that is to talk to employees that work in the City departments. Our dedicated employees deserve the best working environments possible. Our employees hold high ethical standards and do not take bribes. They enjoy what they do and work hard to make sure the citizens are taken care 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year.

In western Nebraska, it takes everyone to do their part to make a community great.

I am asking the citizens to do their part.