Letter to the Editor: Jobs, housing initiatives should be priorities

Our elections are over, we have spoken as voters. Here are a few personal concerns.

The pool was voted down, one of the turn offs for me was selling it as a tourist attraction (other than the enormous cost). I feel that all our communities are envisioning us as the next Jackson Hole or something. Although it may make our businesses money, does it really pay a "livable" wage to their employees. A recent article about Nebraska Chamber said they continue to be at a loss on why we lose our younger kids to outward migration. There's only one answer, wages. Nebraska has some of the poorest wages, period.

You don't want to move somewhere because they have a nice pool. You want a good paying job where you can provide for your kids for starters. Not enough is being done to bring in potential business that pays well.

Our newly elected officials need to look further into tiny houses, and not have them all bunched into one area. For instance, if I so decided to put one on my property, I should be allowed to. Our housing market is way overvalued. If any official wants to call me and talk about why I believe it is, I would love to discuss it.

We need some fresh thinking on jobs, housing. That's what will retain our youth and make it possible to call our communities home.

Bruce Armstrong, Scottsbluff