LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Local commissioner urges support for resolution

Call and email your state senator before Monday morning and ask him to support LR263CA, which is a legislative resolution to put on the November ballot an amendment to the Nebraska Constitution which would prohibit the State from imposing a mandate on any local political subdivision without properly funding it. Present but not voting is the same as voting “No.” Please ask your senator to vote “Yes” on LR263CA.

LR263CA is the first item on the Unicameral’s agenda Monday morning.

The Nebraska Unicameral has a history of mandating counties, cities, fire districts, and schools districts to increase services without properly funding them. Unfunded mandates is how the Nebraska Unicameral passes the buck, requiring other political subdivisions to increase their property tax asking while leaving room in the State’s budget.

Here is the relevant text: “The Legislature shall not impose responsibility for a program created after the year 2022 or an increased level of service required under an existing program after the year 2022 on any political subdivision of the state unless the subdivision is fully reimbursed by the state for the cost of such program or increase in level of service. Reimbursement by the state shall be in the form of a specific appropriation or an increase in state distribution of revenue to such political subdivision.”

The sponsor of this bill is Senator Carol Blood, a Democrat gubernatorial candidate. However, this is not a partisan issue. This is about the role the State should play in funding the laws they choose to pass. By the way, Senator Carol Blood has voted in favor of constitutional carry.

LR263CA passed through the Government Committee by an 8-0 vote, a committee which is frequently deadlocked.

Other proponents of the LR263CA include Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, OpenSky Policy, Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO), The League of Nebraska Municipalities, Lancaster Board of Commissioners, City of Lincoln, City of Omaha, and the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners.

A straw poll conducted by NACO last week indicated LR263CA is two senators short of defeating a filibuster.

You can help your local political subdivisions keep property taxes low by calling and emailing your senator before Monday’s session and him to vote “Yes” on LR263CA.

Charlie Knapper

Scotts Bluff County Commissioner, District 3

Gering