LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Local title company endorses candidate

Title Express Service would like to take this opportunity to endorse Jean Bauer for the office of the Scotts Bluff County Register of Deeds.

As a title company, we, of course, work closely with the Register of Deeds office every day and have come to know Jean and her staff very well over the years. Jean has been extremely effective as the registrar of deeds, and she brings a great deal of relevant experience to the office. She understands the importance of accurately keeping the county’s property records, as well as dealing favorably with the public.

We so appreciate the modern office she works so hard to run, her desire to improve when and where necessary, assist and strive to maintain an efficient office for not only title companies, but for everyone else. We know we can count on Jean to assist with any questions, issues or concerns we might have. Jean and her staff make certain our title documents get filed properly and timely, and they are always diligent in checking for errors. Jean is well-liked, well-respected, and exceptionally easy to work with.

We believe Joan is the best-qualified candidate to continue in her role as the Scotts Bluff County Register of Deeds. Jean’s experience is necessary and we need Jean Bauer.

Respectfully,

Kelly Houchin