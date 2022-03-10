LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Not in Favor of an Aquatic Center

I’m against the new proposal for an aquatic center. Here’s why. The last story in the Star Herald told stories of the old Splash, Westmoor pool, YMCA pool as aging, and in need of repairs. Don’t think it won’t happen with this over time. Are the citizens of Scottsbluff prepared to keep dumping money into it when the time comes.

Do you think that this will really be paid for in 10 Years? I don’t think so, then it will be an increase in our property taxes. In this climate of prices constantly climbing, I as a retired person on a pension, do not want to pay an increased tax for anything.

I would be interested to know if Mr. Karpf lives in Scottsbluff. If he does not, he sure is trying to sell us on “now is the perfect time” for this project. If he does not live in Scottsbluff, no big deal as his property taxes won’t increase.

Beings all people’s kids from Scottsbluff county will use it, maybe it should be a county project, then all property owners can share in the cost.

You can’t ensure us that future problems won’t arise with this. From what I’ve seen all pools are money drains. They are never trouble free.

Another case in point, the detention center. The Scottsbluff County detention center was completed in 2007? It was sold as being “self sufficient,“ that it would pay for its own way. It never has. The best I have ever heard for it was within the last week one of the commissioners stated that it was still costing us money, just “not as much as before”. What a money drain.

Think over your choices before you vote for an aquatic center. Be ready for your taxes to increase. It’s gonna cost us.