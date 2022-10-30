Letter to the Editor: Oshkosh man supports state board candidates

Dear voters,
The election deadline is coming fast - Nov. 8. Please support and vote for Elizabeth Tegtmeier. She is a very common sense person who is motivated for doing what is right for Nebraska school age children. She will guide the Nebraska State Board of Education to make common sense out of the turmoil tha the current board has put us in. It is time for a change and Elizabeth is the change that we need.
Also, Kathy Wilmot needs your vote to serve us on the Board of Regents. She will work to use taxpayer dollars responsibility and she will help guide the Board of Regents to make good choices for the future of all Nebraskans.
Terry Jessen
Oshkosh