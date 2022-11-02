LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Panhandle senator endorses Board of Regents candidate

As we enter the final days of this election, I wanted to address a race that is important to me and one that will have a lasting impact on our state. The last few weeks, we’ve seen the Governor and his dark money groups take to attacking State Senator Matt Williams in the race for Nebraska Board of Regents.

I know firsthand that Matt Williams is a tremendous state senator. Matt has been a friend to my family and myself for years. I have spent long days and even longer nights during session working with him to fight for lower taxes and to ensure that Nebraska tax dollars are spent wisely. He has been a tireless worker who always acted with the best interest of his district and Nebraska as a whole in mind.

He has been a solid conservative who has voted to protect the unborn, has supported constitutional carry and other 2nd Amendment priorities, has voted to cut property taxes, and who led the fight to grow Nebraska’s rural economy. He has also shown a willingness to act in what was the best interest of his district instead of toeing the line that Governor Ricketts has dictated, and that has resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars being spent against him.

To say I’m disappointed in Governor Ricketts for spending $300,000 to attack a fellow committed conservative Republican is an understatement. It’s repugnant and indicative of everything that people complain about in coffee shops across our state.

These attacks are not what we are taught as Nebraskans. They are cowardly attempts to sway voters in the worst way possible – not in support of a candidate, but in opposition to someone who has a complete vision of what a member of the Board of Regents should be. The idea that one person should be able to dictate how our Regents vote should be terrifying and, honestly, Governor Ricketts should be ashamed of his attempts to buy a seat for Matt’s lesser-qualified opponent. This type of dirty campaigning is exactly why so many people are fed up with the electoral process.

I encourage voters to do their homework and make up their own minds as to who is the best person for this important job. For me, that person is Matt Williams.

John Stinner, Gering