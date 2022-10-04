Letter to the Editor: Physician: Regional West strives to provide best care

To the Editor,

I recently had both the pleasure and privilege of celebrating a 25-year anniversary at Regional West Medical Center.

During that time, I had my own practice and then in 2015 made the decision to join the Regional West Physicians Clinic, a multi-specialty group. Needless to say, in 25 years I bore witness to many changes within the institution and medical care in general. I have seen changes in administration, changes in colleagues, changes in staff and changes in technologies.

The one constant that I have seen is the desire and striving to improve the institution. Regional West is a Level II trauma Center and services a population base not only within the Panhandle of Nebraska but parts of Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota. To maintain its Level II status, certain minimal thresholds must be met. Not only are those met, but Regional West has earned accreditations from numerous organizations including the Joint Commission, the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, and several others. Regional West has earned these merits as a non-profit institution in a time of big business and a time where the health care field is suffering from a decline in providers across the board and continues to suffer from provider shortages. And let's not forget the Pandemic that impacted everyone and changed health care as well.

Is Regional West perfect? No, but no organization is likely to merit the label of perfect! However, Regional West is a team that continues to exhibit itself with a desire, that is coupled with hard work to continually improve and provide the best care for this community and the others that it services. This is demonstrated by the continued investments in technologies that allows the Center to provide state of the art care. Regional West has also entered partnerships with other organizations, to include the University of Colorado, to minimize any impacts of the health care provider shortage.

Mark Hartman, M.D., Regional West Physicians Clinic Board chairman, Scottsbluff