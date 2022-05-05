Letter to the Editor: Random act of kindness makes a difference

It was wonderful to be reminded recently that kindness in western Nebraska. As I was waiting on my electric cart to check out a local grocery store in Scottsbluff, the lady in line ahead of me performed two random acts of kindness.

First, she helped me by placing all of the items from my electric shopping cart onto the checkout counter belt.

Next, despite thanking her for her very kind offer, and my earnest protests, she insisted on paying for my groceries ... $35.78 and would not hear of my objections.

What a wonderful person! I’m 86 years old and sadly wasn’t thinking fast enough to get her name, so I can only hope that she reads this in the Star-Herald and knows that her kindness is very much appreciated.

Thank you,

John Gable

Scottsbluff