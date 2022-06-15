Letter to the Editor: Reader asks ‘How many more needless deaths?’

Only when the Vietnam War and body bags of young men being returned home was televised did public opinion change. Until photographs of shooting victims are splashed over TV, newspapers, and public media, nothing will change.

Since ancient times different cultures have practiced human sacrifice. We have always condemned them and yet this very thing is happening right now in our country because certain politicians refuse to act, sacrificing our children and loved ones on the altar of their gods, power and wealth. The American people have made it very clear we want military assault weapons banned from purchase by the public. Politicians have the power to do so and yet they spread fear, lie, ignore our pleas and refuse to stop the slaughter.

This is the hell the innocent Uvalde kids, their two teachers and all previous mass shooting victims have experienced. The following is a quote from the Brookings Institute website: “The injury patterns seen in relation to AR-15 military style assault rifles are somewhat indescribable. Bullets from these weapons exit the barrel at supersonic speeds that are 3xs faster than conventional low velocity handguns.

The increased velocity of these projectiles results in the disembowelment of the victim. Bones are reduced to dust and rubble. The exit wounds are often the size of grapefruits. There is nothing salvageable for a surgeon to fix. It is as if a grenade has exploded inside the body. Many of the Uvalde victims bodies were so tattered and dismembered from their ballistic injuries, DNA matching was required for identification because physical/visual identification was not possible.” Unquote.

The AR-15 assault rifle and other weapons of war were meant to butcher the human body, period. These weapon are available only in the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Every Tom, Dick and Harry with a grudge can purchase one with ease, made possible by greedy, heartless politicians that have betrayed their oath of office. I urge you, check out your politicians taking blood money from the NRA and others. Vote them out, regardless of party. This may be the most important thing you ever do.

Shirley R. Hardt

Scottsbluff