LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader: Candidates should stick to the issues

To The Editor:

Some recent personal statements in the coverage of local and state candidates have been used to inform voters that they will promote single-minded ideals in guiding government decisions. A candidate for Scotts Bluff County Commissioners — a board that supposedly focuses on county budget for maintenance of roads and bridges — tells their positions on “woke” thought. This issue was referred to as far-left ideology taught in schools which will never be a part of the candidate’s responsibilities to the voters. The candidate for District 5 of the Nebraska Public Commission supports America First which tells voters that he supports the views of Donald Trump. Local school board candidates want to keep Critical Race Theory out of our schools when it simply is not taught in public schools other than in university graduate programs.

Many of our elected races are for non-political offices. The candidates — should they win — will never have the opportunity to vote on their specifically stated issues. Such pointedly elected candidates would take away the advantage that leaders should have when they are trusted to use their experience and accumulated knowledge to make informed decisions when weighing the facts and problems facing them.

This situation is also representative of the bigger issues in our national political races. Fear-mongering spreads falsehoods, conspiracies, and cultural resentment throughout our country and state with no accountability. It creates narrowly focused subject matter when our minds should be open to a plethora of ideology and thought as humans continue to evolve. Sadly, some of today’s elected officials want to reject rules, laws, and precedent within their work for our governing bodies.

It is hard enough to understand the angst in national political rhetoric, but frustrating to see such conversations from our school board, county commissioner, and city council candidates. There is a rift in our cultural and political ideals today. The vision and explanation of specific ideas to improve our County’s needs or to improve our cities and schools are welcome information for voters. They will help form decisions and choices for this election. After the carefully considered and costly efforts by our forefathers to form a citizen-representative democracy, such divisions would not have been imagined to happen. We were never thought to be so far apart.

Judy Chaloupka

Scottsbluff