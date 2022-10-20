Letter to the Editor: Reader cites health standards issue in supporting candidate

To the Editor:

I met Elizabeth Tegtmeier at a Constitution class I was teaching in North Platte the summer of 2021. My challenge at the end of the class is always “What can you do to make a difference?” She walked up and told me that she was planning to run for office, the Nebraska Department of Education.

Since that day she has researched the NDE, she’s gone all over her district (which is huge) to listen to voters, and she has withstood attacks on herself and her family as a result of running for office. When Elizabeth isn’t sure of an answer she does her research and gets back to you with an answer. She’s reliable, trustworthy, and is a statesman. She isn’t running for office to be a politician but to make needed change.

When I first heard about the possible changes to the health standards I contacted Robin Stevens. He lied to me about not only the proposed changes but also the process for comment. This would become a pattern with him.

Mr. Stevens told me that we could go online to comment but that this was all very preliminary and that once they heard what people thought they would act accordingly. That was a lie. They planned to go through with the “next stage” regardless what the public thought and he knew it. His voting record proves this. Outrage meant nothing to him.

In looking at his voting record on the NDE I knew why. He was part of the problem with the proposed standards, not the solution of abandoning them.

We need Elizabeth Tegtmeier on the NDE to ensure that parent and teacher interests are represented and that Nebraska students benefit. We no longer need a politician in charge of educating our next generation.

Kolene Woodward, Gering