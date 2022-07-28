LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader concerned about area health care

Reader concerned on area health care

I have been putting off writing this editorial, but after hearing many concerns within our community, and having experienced it firsthand, I feel compelled to express our feelings. Why are we losing so many of our good doctors, nurses and physical therapists to other smaller facilities? We now have to go to Bridgeport or Kimball to see doctors that we used to see here in Scottsbluff and receive good, trustworthy care. We have also noticed a deterioration in our local facility in the last several years in cleanliness, care and communication. It is such a shame to have such a beautiful building on the outside, with such poor management within. Lilly Anderson, Scottsbluff