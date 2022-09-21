LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader concerned about local health care

Dear Editor:

Twenty years ago Regional West Medical Center was considered one of the best hospitals in the state. It is now arguably the worst. In the most recent hospital quality ratings released by the federal government’s Centers for Medicare/Medicaid Services (CMS) this past July, Regional West Medical Center is a 1 Star rated hospital — the only hospital in the state of Nebraska receiving that low rating. It will be no surprise to residents of the region that Regional West Medical Center has received a 1 Star rating for five of the past seven years — its problems with long emergency room waits, insufficient staffing resulting in inattentive inpatient care, uncleaned and otherwise unprepared patient rooms, incompetent billing, bullying and abusive management, etc., have long been a daily part of the community conversation in coffee shops and around the dinner tables of the region.

Restoring that past excellence to Regional West Medical Center should begin by redirecting or changing the upper level management who, by all reports, have implemented what can only be called a reign of terror within the hospital’s offices and hallways. That reign of terror over the past seven years has driven most of the local nursing staff to other hospitals around the region or to move elsewhere entirely in order to competently practice their profession. The same has been true for the variety of technicians and administrative staff required to properly staff a modern hospital. And because an affiliate entity of Regional West Medical Center now employs almost all of the physicians that serve the community, that same reign of terror has also wreaked havoc within the physician practices serving the community as well.

I believe it is possible to restore that previous high level of excellence to our hospital and its associated medical community. But that will only happen if “we the people” raise our voices and demand that of what should be our representatives on the Boards of Directors of Regional West Medical Center and Regional West Health Services. I urge my fellow citizens to speak with any board members you know and make your concerns and aspirations regarding our hospital known. If we do not speak out, then “we the people” deserve to have the worst hospital in Nebraska.

Dick Meyer, Scottsbluff