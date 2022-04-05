Letter to the editor: Reader denounces 'Woke' agenda

Politicians on both sides of the aisle need to wake up and realize that “Joe six pack” is not dumb.

There is nothing Federal about our Central Bank, The Federal Reserve, it is a private economic cartel, and there is no “reserve” any more. Our Federal government, Federal Reserve and Department of The Treasury can print all the currency and U.S. dollars they wish. U.S.A. can never “go broke” because we have a printing press, (or computer). It is very helpful that the U.S. dollar is currently the “Reserve Currency” of the world, that will change.

Value can not be created or added to with a printing press. Our dollar is “backed by the full faith and trust of the U.S. Government.” I prefer to put my faith and trust in God, Gold and Silver.

Vice President Harris would do well to take a refresher Course in Econ 101 and learn where inflation comes from. Some issues with “The Great Reset.” (MMT) Modern Monetary theory, banks that pay you little or no interest (ESG) U.S. Department of Environment, Social and Governance. Social Score to go with (FICA) Credit score. (WEF) World Economic Forum. (SDG) Sustainable Development Goals. (PCAF) Principles for Carbon Accounting Financials. (PRG) Principles for Responsible Banking. (W E F) World Economic Forum. (CBDC) Central Bank Programable Digital Currency, (Fed Coin).

Nebraskans Look out for this: Biden’s 30 By 30 Land and Water Plan. Consider becoming a lover of freedom. Please do not support this WOKE agenda.