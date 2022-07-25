LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader differs with opinion columnist on Biden

Just because a syndicated columnist writes something that is printed in newspapers does not necessarily make it so. That’s especially true of the column written by Froma Harrop that was printed in the Star-Herald on Tuesday, July 5 headlined “Biden is, actually, doing well.” That’s malarkey.

In particular, Harrop’s contention that Biden is not to be blamed for the rising gas prices. She ignores the numerous decisions Biden has made since he became president to curtail production and access to oil and gas. On Jan. 6, 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $2.09. The first day he took office, he canceled the Keystone pipeline. A week later he halted new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, both onshore and offshore, where 25% of the U.S. production was occurring.

That was just the beginning. Similar moves have followed, such as suspending oil drilling leases on the vast reserves at ANWR in Alaska. This past May 15, Biden canceled scheduled lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska. Such decisions and the hubbub about electric vehicles have not encouraged the petroleum industry it should invest millions into drilling new wells.

Now the average price for a gallon of gas is about $4.85 in western Nebraska. But Harrop says Biden is doing a good job of running the country. I’m betting a majority of the Star-Herald readers don’t agree. Only 20 percent of the citizens who went to the polls in the 20 western counties of Nebraska in November 2020 voted for Biden.

Our part of the country can’t be blamed for what has happened during his pathetic presidency.

Here’s another list of things that were better prior to Jan. 6, 2021. There was zero inflation, the supply chain was functioning well, the economy was the strongest in 50 years, the borders were controlled and secure, there were plenty of workers to fill labor needs, the Taliban didn’t have U.S. artillery, the stock market was at record highs and Americans felt safe. Apparently this list was made by another common citizen. It’s a great reminder of how things were 18 months ago.

Con Marshall, Chadron