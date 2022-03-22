LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader disputes columnist’s take on Biden

Byron York’s partisan column in the Star Herald (3-5-22) had only one sentence I really liked: “Joe Biden is still Joe Biden.” Thank goodness that’s true! York is not a fan of our President and refuses to attribute anything positive to him.

So let’s look at facts that determine strength vs. weakness:

President Biden pulled our troops out of Afghanistan and ended a 20-year disastrous & expensive war! Other presidents refused to do the same because of the risks involved. Joe had the courage to do so and was roundly criticized when terrorists killed 13 American heroes serving there. That was not an act of weakness on his part!

President Biden has helped pull the NATO/North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries together to impose sanctions and pain on Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. Our former President tried to disband NATO and praised the Russian President over & over. Unbelievable! Another sign of strength for Joe Biden.

President Biden signed into law a big, long overdue, infrastructure bill that will benefit all Americans! Other presidents talked about infrastructure but never accomplished this. A sign of strength for Joe Biden and a huge gift to Americans in every state!

President Biden’s “mental sharpness” is just fine! He’s sharp enough to know he was the “legitimately” elected President of the US; he knows he’s President of ALL Americans and is reaching across the isle to find support for his agenda (Democrats actually have a political platform); he doesn’t belittle people who oppose him but sees the Republican Party as the loyal opposition, not the enemy; he’s nominated the first black woman to the Supreme Court; and, he knows that the insurrection on January 6, 2021, was certainly not “legitimate political discourse”, as Republican leaders have proclaimed, in spite of what we all witnessed on TV. Those positions represent truth and strength, not weakness.

Regarding “handling COVID,” the Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing families who’ve had Covid deaths in their family if they’ve paid the funeral bill. My nephew in South Dakota died of Covid on December 20, 2021....”thank you” President Biden, for supporting and strengthening families who’ve been effected by this crisis!