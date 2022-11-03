Letter to the Editor: Reader doesn't support aquatic center

I'm voting no on the increase in sales and use tax to pay for an aquatic center.

I don't think the city has been transparent about this project. They've had their city engineer working on it for the past eight months, so I think they have a pretty good idea of what it will cost to build and maintain. But they are not telling us. The only number I recall was the $500,000 our last city manager offered for land, before he was fired.

So members of the hospital, the YMCA and the school want a big facility to solve their problem pools. The hospital and YMCA can fix their own pools or close them. I would support the school board in repairs to the splash for our swim team.

So where are we going to get the tax money the city wants? We're not getting any money from the 400 people who have moved away from Scottsbluff this last year. And we won't get any money from the 40 or so empty stores in town. Or any tax money from the people who travel everyday out of town to shop.

What the city should be concentrating on is economic development. We have non. Where are the new businesses and good paying jobs?

Finally, don't kid yourself. This new tax will never go away.

Steven Maul

Scottsbluff