LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader: Fear-mongering at play on 30x30 plan

Editor,

During Saturday’s windstorm, I caught up on my reading the Star-Herald editions that I had missed. On the opinion page of the April 21 edition, I read the editorial written by Governor Ricketts. The governor writes about President Biden expanding two national monuments, Bear Ears National Monument by 85% and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by 45% all supposedly part of the 30x30 conservation plan that Ricketts has been scaring Nebraskans about for two years now. What Ricketts doesn’t tell you is that Biden was restoring the national monuments to their original sizes after former President Trump illegally reduced the monuments in size in 2017.

As far as the 440 million acres Ricketts writes about that are needed to meet the 30x30 plan, he doesn’t tell you that what’s already permanently protected between the federal, state and local governments, private entities, Indian tribes and the acreages already subject to long-term conservation easements total approximately 770 million acres. There are around 2.43 billion acres in the United States. Thirty percent of that is 729 million acres.

Seems as if we’ve exceeded the 30x30 plan already by 41 million acres. From some of the research that I’ve done, the 440 million acres that Ricketts writes about is the 729 million acres less the federally protected lands of 292 million acres. The 30x30 plan also requires as appropriate, input from state, local and tribal officials in how to meet the 30% land conservation by 2030. If the federal, state and local governments work together as suggested in the plan the 30x30 goal has been met. With Ricketts rhetoric, I wonder how many farmers or other land owners backed out of their CRP offers or unrelated easements in the past two years fearing some sort of non-existent land grab.

With today’s hyper charged political climate of so much disinformation, George Washington was right in not belonging to a political party. Washington believed that the country could and should function without the existence of political parties. In Washington’s farewell address referring to political parties, a political party, ‘…serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection…’ Sounds eerily prophetic, doesn’t it?

Ron Studnicka

Sidney