Letter to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Reader feels pool alternatives should be explored

Bruce Armstrong is right about the waste of money being pushed to build a new "Aquatics Center.” There are already several good alternatives that won’t cost $20 million (the engineer's estimate). By the time the contract is let and the pool built (with changes that surely will occur during construction) $????million dollars.

Better alternatives:

1.Extend the length of the lap pool at the Y by about 3 feet to meet metric pool length standards. (Cost less than $1 million).

2. Repair the pool at the high school by installing a proper dewatering drain system outside the foundation. I’ve built many basements including the foundation of the Cherry Creek High School in Denver with proper foundation drainage. I’m sure the cost would not be more than $1 to $2 million.

3. Enclose one of the existing outdoor pools in the area.

Wake up and smell the coffee, voters. This is a boondoggle and needs to be stopped before the big spenders waste more of our hard earned money on things we don’t need. Don’t be fooled into agreeing to have your good money wasted!

John Gable, Scottsbluff

