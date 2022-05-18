LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader: Learn about proposals at town halls

When I look back at my memories of the old Westmoor Swimming Pool and the Splash Arena in Scottsbluff, I reflect on learning to swim as a young child; spending long lazy days of summer at the pool with family and friends; employment as a young teenager as a lifeguard; our own children learning to swim and work at the Splash; and our entire family’s involvement in competitive swimming with Scotts Bluff Swim Club and Scottsbluff High School. We are so thankful for the opportunities that were available to us.

A swimming pool is an essential a part of local infrastructure. Our schools should have access to a pool that supports water sports and recreational programs and community members should have a pool for recreation and exercise. In addition, water safety training and basic swimming skills are essential for children. Just think of the number of children who have learned to swim here in Scottsbluff! Unfortunately, drowning is the second leading cause of death for children ages 1-14. No one will ever know the numbers of lives these lessons have saved. You could consider this a priceless gift our community has given hundreds of families.

Existing aquatics facilities like the Westmoor Pool, YMCA Swimming Pool, former Splash Arena at Scottsbluff High School, and the Regional West Therapy Pool are all in need of significant and costly repairs/upgrades in the near future. This November, there will be a ballot initiative for an additional half-cent sales tax to build a new Scottsbluff Aquatics Center. LB 357 initiative may be Scottsbluff’s best chance to construct a quality facility for the citizens of Scottsbluff.

I encourage you to attend one of three town hall meetings to learn more about the proposed Scottsbluff Aquatics Center and LB 357. The meetings will take place in the Scottsbluff High School Boardroom on Monday, May 23, at 6 p.m. or Tuesday, May 31 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. This is your opportunity to give valuable input, ask questions and be informed.

Having an aquatics center like the one proposed is essential for the health and growth of our community. I hope you will consider learning more about this chance to invest in our community for generations to come.

Mary Skiles

Scottsbluff