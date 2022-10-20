Letter to the editor: Reader opposes Scottsbluff aquatic center

Well now I see Gering city council is in support of a Scottsbluff pool. Yes, I said Scottsbluff, because when the sunsets on this additional tax, Scottsbluff residents will be stuck with the maintenance costs.

These so called proponents are actually the best reason not to build an aquatics center. They state that the YMCA, the Splash, you name it are aging and need costly repairs. It will happen with this structure also. Pools are costly to maintain, repair and replace.

You know, if Gering council members, and I believe county commissioners (didn't they also come out with a support statement) really want to support this so called, in their thoughts and " regional" pool as they claim it would turn out to be let's pony up same tax dollars all the way around.

Not getting my vote. You're gonna pay a lot for this if it passes, citizens of Scottsbluff.

Bruce Armstrong, Scottsbluff